Herman Butcher, 98, of Green Bank, departed this life Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Born December 15, 1922, at Mill Creek, he was the youngest son of Francis and Lula Ware Butcher.

Herman was a Sergeant in the Air Force in World War II, serving in the Pacific Theatre. He was a former employee of the Department of Highways and retired from Howes Leather as Safety and Health Director.

He was a 50+ year member and Past Master of Randolph Lodge No.55 AF AM Beverly, a 50+ year member and Past High Priest of Beverly Chapter No. 23 RAM, Pilgrim Commandry No. 21 KT of Elkins, Scottish Rite of Charleston, and 50+ year member of Osiris Shrine of Wheeling. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 29 in Elkins, Arbovale Men’s Brotherhood, past president of the Arbovale Cemetery Association and a member of Liberty Presbyterian Church where he served as Elder.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Rinard Butcher; his second wife Louise Brown Butcher; son, Rodney Butcher; two brothers, Homer Butcher and Willis Butcher; and two sisters, Kate Forinash and Edna Lee.

He is survived by a daughter, Terri Saunders (John), of Slaty Fork; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Dreama Butcher, of Bluefield.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale.

Funeral service will be Friday, April 9, at 1 p.m. at Liberty Presbyterian Church with Pastor Bill Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Arbovale Cemetery with military rites by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps and Masonic Rites by Randolph Lodge N. 55.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to:

Liberty Presbyterian Church, 6224 Potomac Highlands Trail, Green Bank, WV 24944 or Shriner’s Hospital for Children, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886.

