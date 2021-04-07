Ralph Coberly was 16 years old when this picture was taken at Watoga in 1938. Coberly worked for the Civilian Conservation Corps during the construction of Watoga State Park. He was born in Chapmanville, Logan County, on July 8, 1919. He married Margaret Long, of Pocahontas County, in 1941, served in the Army in World War II, and retired from the West Virginia State Tax Department. Ralph Dale Coberly died December 4, 1990 and is buried at Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton. (Courtesy of Mary Coberly, ID: PHP002713)

Access the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org

If you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B.J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.