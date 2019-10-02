William Hensley Nelson, age 76, of New Market, Virginia, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Born June 20, 1943, at Frost, he was a son of the late Harry and Myrtle Taylor Nelson.

William was a retired parking lot manager.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Angela Kay Nelson; and a brother, Harry Nelson.

He is survived by his wife, Lily Marie Nelson; a daughter, Melissa C. Beverage; sisters, Rose Jauregui, Sandra Bailey and Thelma Nelson; a brother, Robert Nelson; and two grandchildren.

Funeral service was held September 26 at Frost United Methodist Church with Pastor Buck Caldwell officiating. Interment was in Frost Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton.