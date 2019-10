Pauline Cosner Nelson, of Kingman, Arizona, died Monday, September 23, 2019.

Born May 25, 1923, in Cass, she was a daughter of the late Emery and Izette Sheets Cosner.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Elaine, in 2003; and two brothers, Thurmond Cosner and Buck Cosner.

She is survived by a son, Bruce Nelson, of Kingman, Arizona; and a granddaughter, Jeanne Marie, of San Diego, California.