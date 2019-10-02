Nancy Lou Sheets, age 83, of Arbovale, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Born April 6, 1936, at Boyer, she was a daughter of the late Edgar H. and Shasta Burner Nicely.

Nancy was a homemaker and loved to scratch lottery tickets with a passion. She was a lady who always had an avid opinion and was never afraid to speak her mind.

Nancy and her husband, George, lived an adventurous life traveling abroad during his 21-year military career.

In her later years, Nancy became a caregiver for felines and loved her cats like they were her family. She was an excellent cook and anyone who visited the farm never went home hungry.

Nancy will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and experiencing this one of a kind woman.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Master Sgt. George Allen Sheets.

She is survived by her sons, Douglas Allen Sheets, of Arbovale, and Johnny Lee Sheets, of Elkins; grandchildren, Jennifer Sheets-Richmond, and husband, Eric, of Seattle, Washington, Megan Sheets-Searls, and husband, Jon, of Belle, and Devin Sheets, of Arbovale; great-grandson, Nolan Searls; and ex daughter-in-law, Tammy Shreve, and husband, Tim, of Coalton.

Per her request, the body was cremated and no service held.

