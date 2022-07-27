William J. “Bill” McPaters, of Newport News, Virginia, succumbed to issues related to dementia Monday, July 18, 2022.

Born September 28, 1934, in Cass, he was the youngest son of the late Roy Madison McPaters and Abby Neal Beverage-McPaters.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia D. Perkins-McPaters; four sisters, Mary-Helen, Virginia, Alma and Eleanor; and two brothers, Oliver and Ted.

He is survived by his daughter, Susan McPaters-Banks, of Grottoes, Virginia; son, W. Joseph McPaters, of Gloucester, Virginia; three grandchildren, Jason Smith, of Staunton, Virginia, Joshua Smith of Waynesboro, Virginia, and Alyssa McPaters-Smith, of Poquoson, Vir- ginia; and three great-grandchildren, Jack Smith, Sarah Smith and Casson Smith.

Funeral service was held Saturday, July 23, 2022, at VanReenen Funeral Home with Rev. Norman Alderman officiating. Burial was in Beaver Creek Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Southeastern Virginia Chapter – Alzheimer’s Association.