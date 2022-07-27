Sandra Joann Moore Arbogast, age 50, of Marlinton, died Monday, July 11, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown, surrounded by her children and loved ones.

She was a daughter of the late Warren and Mary Alice Miller Moore.

Sandra was a waitress.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Juanita McLaughlin, Louise Johnson and Colleen Hall; and brother, Melvin Moore.

She is survived by her son, Cody Warren Moore; daughter, TaLisa Del-Rae Arbogast; sister, Oleta Dunbrack; and brother, Vinton D. Moore.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at VanReenen Funeral Home with Rev. Julian Rittenhouse officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service.

As per her wishes, the body will be cremated.

Arrangements are being handled by VanReenen Funeral Home.