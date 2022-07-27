William Richard “Bill” Gowan was born in Morgantown October 9, 1924, and was raised by his grandparents, William H. and Victoria Taylor, and his aunt, Nancy Cassell, at the home place in Dunmore.

Audrea Katherine Sheets Gowan was born in Cass July 28, 1928. She was the daughter of Henry and Velma Sheets and granddaughter of David and Addie Sheets and Jim and Lena Galford. Audrea was raised on the Sheets family farm in Green Bank.

Bill and Audrea were married July 30, 1947, and were inseparable until Bill’s passing June 18, 2015. They became inseparable once again when Audrea passed away May 17, 2020.

Memorial services were held for each of them in Tennessee where they resided.

They are survived by their daughter Loretta (Jim) Smith; granddaughter, Jamie (Matt) McClellan; grandson Mike (Andrea) Smith; great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Isaac and Lucas McClellan and Monroe and Dinah Smith; sisters Daisy Chapman and Wanda Griffin; and brother Jim (Judy) Ridgley.

A graveside service for Bill and Audrea Gowan will be held at Arbovale Cemetery at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, on what would have been their 75th wedding anniversary.

At their request, their cremains will be buried together, next to the grave of their infant daughter, Vivian Leigh Gowan.