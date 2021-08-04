William Lovelace

William Claude “Bill” Lovelace, 93, of Dunmore, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Colonial Place in Elkins.

Born June 8, 1928, at Boyer Siding, near Durbin, he was a son of the late Samuel and Juanita Arbogast Lovelace.

Bill was a retired custodian for the Observatory at Green Bank and a member of Dunmore United Methodist Church. He played guitar with several local bands. He had a beautiful singing voice and enjoyed entertaining friends with his songs. Bill was very knowledgeable about the “old days” and was a wonderful storyteller.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Campbell Lovelace; sisters, Dolly Belle Lovelace and Linda Lee Lovelace; and brothers, Samuel “June” Lovelace and Robert “Bobby” Lovelace.

He is survived by a daughter, Donna VanReenan, and friend, Gerald VanReenan, of Marlinton; granddaughter, Martha Linae VanReenan Huffman, and husband, Roger, of Elkins; brother, Leon Lovelace, and wife, Betty, of Ronceverte; sister-in-law, Bonnie Lovelace, of Lewisburg; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held Friday, July 30, 2021, at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor David Rittenhouse officiating. Burial was in Dunmore Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dunmore Cemetery Fund at 16301 Frost Road, Dunmore, WV 24934.

