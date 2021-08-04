Richard Burns

Richard Craig (Dick) Burns, 75, of Droop Mountain, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at CMAC Memorial Hospital.

Born January 15, 1946, in Howard County, Maryland, he was a son of the late Gordon and Mary Jane Burns.

Dick was a 27-year employee of Bell Atlantic Telephone Company. He started as a lineman and worked his way through the company to early retirement from the special communications department at the age of 45.

Dick was a lacrosse pioneer in Howard County. In 1963, as a high school student, he started the Howard High School Lacrosse Club. In 1970, he co- founded the Howard County Lacrosse Program. He later established the Howard County Lacrosse Club and co-founded the Central Atlantic Lacrosse League. Through his dedication, Howard County became the leader in developing youth Lacrosse programs in surrounding counties. To honor his hard work and dedication, Dick was inducted into the Howard County Community Sports Hall Of Fame in 2010.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Robert (Bobby) Burns.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Frances Elaine Burns; daughter, Regina Renee Interiano, and husband, Carlos Trinidad Interiano, of Ronceverte; grandchildren, Ashleigh Nicole Abbott, of Lewisburg, and Carlos Trinidad Interiano Jr., of Ronceverte; and sister, Judy Burns, of Bostic, North Carolina.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

