Eugene Galford

Eugene P. Galford, age 89, of Marlinton, died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Greenbrier Health Care Center in Lewisburg.

Born January 19, 1932, at Onoto, he was a son of the late Emmett and Delanie Beverage Galford.

Eugene was retired from the West Virginia Department of Highways as a storekeeper. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict, and member of the VFW and Marlinton First Church of the Nazarene.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Goldie Beck, Azala Scalise and Jenny Galford; brothers, Delbert, Albert, Garland, Milburn and Cecil Galford.

He is survived by his daughters, Phyllis Beuttner, and husband, Lou, of Paden City, and Karen McCoy, and husband, Steve, of Droop; sisters, Ruth Golby and Jewell Deason; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are being handled by VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton, where the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021.

Funeral service will be at Marlinton First Church of the Nazarene at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 8, 2021, with Pastor Donnie Brown officiating.

Interment will be in Cochran Cemetery in Onoto with military rites by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marlinton First Church of the Nazarene.