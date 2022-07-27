Thursday, July 31, 1947

In a thirty-acre field of dead ripe wheat, a combine was harvesting. Following the combine was a baler. Then came a truck to pick up and carry away the sacks of wheat and the bales of straw. This all looked like business to me. Figures will be available on the wheat crop, to show profit or loss with all items listed.

– – –

A few hours before and a few miles away we had passed a mountain farm up on Bakers Run, where a man was laying down about an acre of a fair stand of wheat with a cradle. What with the binding, stacking and threshing yet to come, not to mention plowing and sowing, I figure that old boy was working for pretty slim wages. However, I did get the idea from the fleeting look of him, he was finding joy in his work. Anyway, I reckon most farming is for glory and not for gain.

Farmers Field Day

The trip last week was over to Raymann Memorial State Experimental Farm at Wardensville in Hardy County. The occasion was Farmers Field Day, and cousin George Cameron Beard and I went along with County Agent Walter Jett. These experimental farms are places of much interest and great value. Regardless of the so-called money volume of oil, coal and gas, after all is said and done, agriculture is still the foundation industry of our whole business structure…

The big barn was packed with people interested in sheep. They had our own Ben Morgan to stand up and tell about his recent trip to Montana to look up the prospect of western ewes for West Virginia farms. Some can be had, but a whole section of Kentucky blue grass counties are bidding strong for these big bone, range reared ewes.

Of the hundreds of people in attendance at this Farmer’s Field Day, I was surprised to find so many I knew. The number of young men there was also surprising. It was a man’s crowd. I saw only one lady at the sheep demonstration; and hardly a half dozen down at the chicken lot. In this Greenbrier Valley, where our ladies still talk horse, a Farmers Field Day would be graced by the presence of our farm women. Maybe this is because we still hold to farming as a way of life rather than a cold business proposition.

Gaudineer Knob

By Dr. Maurice Brooks

This article must be put down as a frank expression of my personal enthusiasm, since Gaudineer Knob happens to be my favorite mountain spot in West Virginia.

If you like our mountains and their vastness, the charms of wild country, the spruce forests and a rich northern plant and animal life, I think you will agree with me.

Gaudineer lies two miles north of U. S. Highway 250, between Cheat Bridge and Durbin. It is on the line that separates Randolph and Pocahontas counties, and it is reached from U. S. 250 by an excellent Forest Service road. The peak, a part of the Cheat range, which is known as Shavers Mountain, rises to 4,445 feet above the sea. It is crowned with a growth of young spruce forest, and standing guard over the expanse is a fire lookout tower.

The peak is of relatively recent naming. Don Gaudineer was a U. S. Forest Ranger on the Greenbrier District, located at Durbin. Some fifteen years ago, he and his family were trapped in a fire. Through heroic efforts, he saved his family but at the cost of his own life. Later, a road was cut to the top of this peak, and it was dedicated to his memory…

WEDDINGS

Clyde Wilbur Anderson and Miss Marjorie Eloise Lilly, both of Marlinton, were united in marriage at the manse on Saturday afternoon, July 26, 1947, by Rev. Roger P. Melton, officiating minister.

– – –

Miss Emma Elizabeth McComb, daughter of A. B. McComb, of Huntersville, was married Sunday, June 8, 1947, in Marlinton, to Guy Merl Faulknier, son of Mr. and Mrs. Guy Faulknier, Rev. E. M. Carlson officiated.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Francis Hook, of Fairfax, Virginia, a daughter, named Carolyn Jane.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Keith Thompson, of Cass, a baby boy.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Denver Hollandsworth, of Summersville, a son, named Gary Curtis.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Anderson, of Mansfield, New Jersey, a son, named David Dickson.