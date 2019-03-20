William Robert Galford, age 87, of Woodrow, died Friday, March 15, 2019.

Born March 6, 1932, at Woodrow, he was a son of the late Andrew James and Minnie Belle White Galford.

Robert was a farmer, United States Army Veteran, member of the VFW and White’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Jo Galford; and son, Randall Wayne Galford.

He is survived by a son, Lowell Alan Galford, of White Sulphur Springs; sister, Mable Regina Galford, of Elkins; and three grandchildren.

A memorial service to commemorate his life will be held at a later date.