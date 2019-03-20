Barbara J. Friel Cutlip, age 70, of Marlinton, entered Heaven’s gates Friday, March 8, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Lewisburg.

Born August 16, 1948, in Marlinton, she was a loving daughter of the late Raymond C. and Nina A. Brown Friel.

Barbara was a Christian. She was a beautiful, kind hearted, loving sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who dedicated her life to the Lord and to all her family and friends.

She was the beloved mother of Jacqueline Hubbert Cassell, of Marlinton, Veronica Hubbert Morgan, of Lewisburg, and Michael Hubbert, of Covington, Virginia; loving grandmother of eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren, whom she adored; and a loving sister of Peggy Friel Fitzgerald, of Hope Mills, North Carolina, and Vickie Friel Bergum, of Green Bank.

In keeping with her wishes, no service will be held.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society in honor of Barbara.

A gathering of family and friends to share stores and remembrances will be held at her home at a later date.