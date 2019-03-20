Mary Lou McClure Loudermilk, age 67, of Caesar Mountain, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Fairlea.

Born February 13, 1952, at Rainelle, she was a daughter of the late Boyce and Goldie North McClure.

Mary was babysitter and second mother to several of her nieces and nephews. She was the official McClure Family Vinegar Pie Baker, and potato salad maker, always making plenty for their family reunions. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Vertie Rose and Bertie Sears; three brothers, Cecil, Norman and Henry McClure; a nephew, Scott McClure; sister-in-law, Sharon Loudermilk; brother-in-law, Ed Hume; and father-and-mother-in-law, Lilburn and Nora Loudermilk.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Junior Loudermilk; a son, Michael Loudermilk; four sisters, Roxie Hume, of Lewisburg, Linda Hanna, and husband, Joe, of Hillsboro, Debbie Whitlock, and husband, Elwood, of Seebert, and Brenda Floyd, of Hillsboro; two brothers, Walter McClure, and wife, Linda, of Hillsboro, and Dale McClure, and wife, Samantha, of Beaver Creek; four sisters-in-law, Mary Smith, and husband, Richard, of Marlinton, Karen McClure, of Nettie, Margaret Deitz, of Massachusetts, and Valerie Haberland, of Idaho; two brothers-in-law, Jack Loudermilk, and wife, Pat, of Stamping Creek, and Charley Loudermilk, of Lobelia; 18 nieces, Amber, Amy, Beth, Cindy, Drema, Erin, Goldie, Heather, Jennifer, Lucinda, Micki, Missy, Sandy, Sharon, Sherri, Shelly, Tracy and Teresa; 25 nephews, Bob, Brian, Calvin, Chris, Eric, Eddie, Fred, Jake, Jerry, Jody, Joey, Josh, John, Joe, Kevin, Nick, Ricky H., Rick L., Sam, Shawn, Stacy, Steven Lee, Steven Ray, Stewart and Travis; special family, Charlene Ray and Charlotte Steele; and many other extended family and friends.

In keeping with her wishes, the body will be cremated and no service held.

