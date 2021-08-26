\r\nWilliam Layman (Bill) Davis, of Cary, North Carolina, passed away February 22, 2020.\r\nBorn January 16,1938, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late Layman and Helen Davis. \r\nBill loved growing up in Marlinton, hunting and fishing along with other sports.\r\nHis fondness for Marlinton was shown by never missing attending Pioneer Days.\r\nAfter retiring from the restaurant business, Bill fulfilled a desire to become a falconer. He was an avid falconer and helped many others engage in the sport.\r\nHe was a faithful member of Cary Presbyterian Church.\r\nIn addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Davis; and sister, Sybil Compton. \r\nHe is survived by his wife of 44 years, Carolyn; brother, James (Gunda) Davis; daughters, Kellie Hales and Tracy Patterson; sons, Sean Davis and Jeffrey Conrad (Natalie); seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.\r\nA graveside service will be held Saturday, September 4, at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton with Rev. Gene Pierce officiating. \r\nVisitation will be at 1115 10th Avenue in Marlinton.