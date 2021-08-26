\r\nLinda Lee Cassell Hawkins, 86, of Princeton, formerly of Dunmore, quietly and peacefully passed away early Wednesday morning, September 2, 2020, at her home with her loving family by her side.\r\nBorn November 14, 1933, in Charleston, she was a daughter of the late Nancy Taylor Cassell. \r\nShe was a 1952 graduate of Green Bank High School. She received her bachelor\u2019s degree in Music from Marshall University in 1956 and her Master\u2019s degree in Music from Eastern New Mexico University. \r\nMrs. Hawkins was well-known in the Princeton community for her capacity to deliver musical perfection. She had called Princeton home since 1972, and was one of the most beloved directors of the Princeton High School Madrigals from 1982-1993, where many of her students affectionately called her \u201cMrs. H.\u201d She said one of her proudest teaching moments was when her 1988 Madrigal group was selected as the Honor Choir to sing for the West Virginia Music Educators Conference. Though her humility stopped her from mentioning her many musical accomplishments, she would always say she had too many fond memories to list them. Mrs. Hawkins had sung at many memorable weddings and funerals. Her favorite Easter song was \u201cI Know That My Redeemer Liveth\u201d from Handel\u2019s Messiah. She performed this composition with the Elkins Community Choir for many years. Mrs. Hawkins had a simple philosophy, \u201cMusic expresses what words cannot,\u201d and she will be remembered for developing the musical talents of hundreds of students.\r\nMrs. Hawkins was a music educator in the public-school system for 34 years and an adjunct professor of music at Concord University for 15 years post-retirement. Outside the classroom, she worked tirelessly directing several church choirs in the Princeton area. She had directed multiple Christmas and Easter Cantatas with both the First United Methodist Church and Kee Street United Methodist Church, both in Princeton, while serving as their respective choir director. She also served as the co-founder and co-director for the Four Seasons Vocal Arts Ensemble. Mrs. Hawkins would admit she fell into the category of \u201conce a teacher always a teacher.\u201d Her instruction, sprinkled with humor and enthusiasm, inspired many throughout her life to pursue education and the arts. With all the recognition and accolades that Mrs. Hawkins enjoyed, her family was her priority and her joy.\r\nIn addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Hawkins; and a son, David Peter Hawkins.\r\nThose left to cherish her memory are her five children, William John Hawkins, Nancy Mathwich Price, and husband, Steve, Elizabeth Hawkins Ball, John W. Hawkins Jr., and wife, Peggy, James R. Hawkins, and wife, Mindy; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.\r\nA graveside inurnment service will be held Saturday, September 5, 2021, at the Dunmore Cemetery in Dunmore with Pastor Amy Paul officiating. \r\nThe Hawkins Family is being served by Wallace and Wallace, Inc. Funeral Chapels and Crematory.\r\nOnline condolences may be shared at WallaceandWal laceFH.co