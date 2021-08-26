\r\nNelia Mae Starks Arbaugh, 66, of Bartow, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Hospice Care in Elkins. \r\nBorn February 7, 1955, in Elkins, she was a daughter of Robert Allen and Carrie Mae Vandevender Starks. \r\nNelia was a homemaker. \r\nShe was preceded in death by companion, Victor Tingler; four sisters, Virginia Simmons, Margaret Slaven, Iona Albright, Nellie Corine Starks; and two brothers, Russell Starks and Robert Lee \u201cBuddy\u201d Starks.\r\nNelia is survived by her son, Scottie Arbaugh, and wife, Belinda, of Franklin; two daughters, Ginnie Arbaugh, and companion, Roy \u201cRJ\u201d Lambert, of Frank, Carrie Dehaven, and husband, Adam, of Circleville; brother, Raymond Starks, and wife, Janet, of Jeto, Michigan; four sisters, Rose Crites, of Smithfield, Wilma Lee Jolly, of Bartow, and Martha Wisner, of Michigan; six grandchildren, David Lee, Dylan, Alisha, Timmy, Tyler, Tiffany; and three great-grandchildren, Nitro, Sadie and Kannon. \r\nFuneral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Thornwood Community Church. \r\nVisitation will be Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Thornwood Community Church. \r\nOnline condolences may be shared at Lantzfuneral home.com