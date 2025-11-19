Wilbur Joe “Bud” Cassell, 83, of Cass, passed away Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

Born March 29, 1942, at Cass, the was a son of the late Robert Charles and Grace Elizabeth Cassell.

Bud retired from Cass Scenic Railroad as a Conductor. He was of the Methodist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Lucille, Dorothy, Marlene and Madeline; brothers, Denley, Donald, Robert “Bob” and Teddy; and several nieces and nephews.

Survivors include his daughter, Ronda Taylor (Jeffrey); granddaughters, Courtney Taylor and Kendra Taylor (David Buck); great-granddaughters, Haiven Brown and Harlow Brown; brother, Gearold Cassell (Sis); special nieces and nephews, Wayne Cassell, Darren Seldomridge, Danny Seldomridge, Denise Chestnut, Robbie Cassell and Mike Cassell; and several other nieces and nephews.

Per Bud’s request, there will be no service.

Online condolences may be shared at www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com