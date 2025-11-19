Sharon Lee Harris Arrington, 76, of Marlinton, peacefully passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at Bowers Hospice of Beckley.

Born August 5, 1949, in Glady, she was a daughter of the late Robert Lee and Ruth Estelle Freeburger Harris.

Sharon was a devout follower of Jesus Christ, and she showed this everyday with her constant ability to always help others in need. She devoted her entire life to helping others.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Arrington, in 2013; and three siblings, Robert Harris Jr., Ruth Fox and Sandra Martin.

She is survived by her son, Melvin Aaron Stein, of Stephens City, Virginia; grandson, Brandon Stein, of Baltimore, Maryland; brother, Chris Harris; and sisters, Mary Taylor and Karen Harris, both of Delaware, and Patty Harris, of Marlinton.

The family will gather at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, Virginia, at noon Friday, November 21, 2025, for a small private gathering, followed by her burial in Mount Hebron Cemetery Winchester.

All are welcome to attend.

