Saundra Faye “Sandy” Parsons, 76, of Huntersville, passed away Friday, October 24, 2025, at her home.

Born April 20, 1949, at Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Claude Alfred and Lutricia Sharp Stimeling.

Sandy worked as a flagger for highway construction.

She attended the Campbelltown Church and loved to visit with family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Lawrence Parsons; and a brother, Sidney Allen Stimeling.

Funeral service was held Monday, October 27, 2025, at VanReenen Funeral Home with Pastor Sam Felton officiating. Burial was in Fair-view Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Marlinton Fire and Rescue.