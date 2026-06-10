Marinated Green Beans

4 cans green beans, drained and rinsed or 8 cups cooked fresh green beans

1/2 cup vegetable oil

3/4 cup sugar

1 cup white wine vinegar

1/2 tsp. garlic powder or 1 tsp. fresh finely minced garlic

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

Place green beans in a large bowl.

Mix all other ingredients together and stir until sugar is dissolved. Pour over beans. Refrigerate over-night. Drain well before serving. Top with sautéed bits of red pepper or diced cranberries.

Chicken Piccata

2 pounds boneless, skinless cutlets 1/2-inch thick

2 tsp. salt, divided

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1 cup flour

4-5 Tbsp. butter

1/4 cup olive oil plus more as needed

1 shallot, finely minced

2 Tbsp. minced garlic

1 cup chicken stock

1 tsp. lemon zest

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

2-3 Tbsp. capers, drained

1/4 cup fresh flat leaf parsley, chopped

Season chicken cutlets with 1 1/2 tsp. salt and black pepper. Place flour in a shallow bowl. Dip each piece of chicken in flour, turning to coat, shake off excess. Put 4 Tbsp. butter and 1/4 cup olive oil in skillet. Heat until you see small bubbles then add chicken breasts. Cook 2-3 minutes on one side then turn over and cook 2-3 minutes on the other side. Remove from skillet and place on plate. Add shallot and cook 2 to 3 minutes, add garlic and cook another minute. Add 1 cup chicken stock, 1 tsp. lemon zest, 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice and drained capers. Bring to a boil to slightly reduce liquid. Add chicken pieces back to skillet. Using a large spoon, baste chicken with the lemon-caper sauce. Cook 3-4 more minutes or until chicken is done.

Place fresh cooked pasta, rice or mashed potatoes on serving plate. Place chicken on top of pasta, rice or potatoes and spoon sauce over chicken.

Top with chopped parsley.

Serves 4.