Thursday, June 13, 1901

A prominent citizen of Randolph County brought suit against a newly married woman for breach of promise before a justice. The plaintiff was a widower and had been courting the woman. She married a handsomer man, and he sued her for $28.50.

The items in his bill of particulars were mainly for ice-cream, candy and peanuts.

Her defense was that the plaintiff, himself, had consumed the greater part of the dainties. The suit was dismissed by the justice, but the girls of that county wish it distinctly understood that they accept these kind remembrances without recourse.

ROSE AROSE AND FLED

A young man by the name of Rose, from North Carolina, indulged in a little target practice within the bounds of the corporation last week and was arrested, this being against a late ordinance.

Another man was implicated and the chief of police turned Rose over to the mayor, who was standing on a street corner, while he went in pursuit of the other man who fled for his life and sought sanctuary on the outside of the corporation.

About this time, Rose thought he saw a chance to escape, and he ran up Third Avenue. A hue and cry was at once raised and as he passed by Mart McDowell’s barbershop, Mart joined in the chase and sprinted so well that he tackled the prisoner and held him until he was taken by officers to durance vile.

He was arraigned for carrying a pistol and fined $25 and costs.

SHOT HIMSELF

Last Friday, Johnny Baker, a 16-year-old boy who has been carrying the mail on the route to Elk, came into Edray with a bullet hole through his hand. The bullet was found in the mailbag. He said that while driving along the flat, he had been waylaid and shot. He whipped up his horse and had not seen who it was that was making the attempt on him. The affair caused considerable excitement, for our people are down on this thing of shooting from the bushes.

Dr. Price dressed his hand, and he went to his home at Mingo. When he arrived there, he told his father that he had shot himself while handling his pistol and thus exploded what promised to be a first-class mystery.

COURT WEEK

Next week is Circuit Court. There is quite a batch of criminal business to be pushed through. We have in jail a man indicted for killing a woman, and a woman indicted for killing a man.

Public interest centers most largely in the case of Jerome Kellison who killed Mrs. Simmons and who was so long a fugitive from this county. His mother and sister are in town and will be with him during the ordeal of his trial.

The case of Mrs. Mary F. Young who killed Chris Mory at her hotel can hardly go over this term, as the defendant insisted so strongly on a trial last term. Jones is employed to assist in the prosecution, and Gilmer is for the defendant. This will be a pretty warm legal battle.

Alfred Rider, who stands indicted for cutting Cam Lockridge and who jumped his $600 bail is still at large.

A big crowd of people is expected, and the hotels are making arrangements to accommodate the crowd to the best advantage. The railroad will be a great convenience to persons attending court, as keeping horses here is rather expensive and not always satisfactory.

INSTALLATION SERVICE

A large and very interesting congregation assembled at Liberty church last Sabbath morning to be present at the ordination and installation of ruling elders and deacons. The officers installed were C. A. Lightner and John Hevener, elders; Robert Brown, Robert Gumm and James Moomau, deacons.

WEDDINGS

Married, at the home of the bride near Lewisburg, Lee McLaughlin to Miss Julia Arbuckle, Thursday, June 6, Rev. Henry McLaughlin, officiating minister.

The bride is the eldest daughter of A. W. Arbuckle and is a highly accomplished young woman. The groom is the second son of A. M. McLaughlin and is a hardworking young farmer.

The bridal party went to the Pan American Exposition at Buffalo on their tour.

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J. W. Oliver and Miss Anna Gum, the esteemed and accomplished daughter of R. M. Gum were united in marriage at the home of the bride, June 5, 1901, Rev. J. W. McNeill officiating. After the ceremony, the party repaired to the dining room to a sumptuous dinner and at 5 o’clock, the bridal party adjourned to the home of the groom where a table of good things was awaiting. The groom and his beautiful bride will make their home on the fine farm on Back Alleghany near Cass.

BIRTH

Born to Mr. and Mrs. E. F. McLaughlin, a 10-pound boy.