Ramp Casserole

Louise Barnisky

1 pound pork sausage, cooked and drained

2 cups grated cheese

2 cups milk

3 medium potatoes, peeled and sliced

1 egg

1 tsp. salt

Ramps, cleaned and cut in pieces

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Fry sausage.

Beat egg, add milk and salt and set aside.

In a 9 x 13 baking dish that has been well-buttered, layer potatoes, ramps and sausage.

You can use two layers each if you wish.

Pour egg/milk mixture over the sausage, potatoes and ramps.

Cover and bake until potatoes and ramps are done.

Uncover, add cheese.

Return to oven and bake until the cheese has melted and browns.

One Dish Chicken and Gravy

Louise Barnisky

Baking time 50 to 60 minutes

1 cut-up chicken or chicken pieces of your choice

4 Tbsp. butter or margarine

1 tsp. onion, chopped fine

1 cup light cream

1-10 1/2 oz. can cream of mushroom soup

2 cups mild cheddar cheese, grated

1/4 to 1/2 tsp. each of salt and pepper, or to your taste preference

Pour melted butter in a 9 x 13 pan to cover bottom, add chicken.

Bake 425 degrees for 30 minutes

While chicken is baking, mix cream, soup, cheese and salt and pepper in a bowl.

Pour over chicken

Cover with foil

Bake at 325 degrees for 20 minutes

This is very good served with rice.