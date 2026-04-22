The following hearings were recently held in Pocahontas County Circuit Court before the Honorable Judge Patrick I. Via:

A change of plea hearing is set for May 28 in the case the State vs Chelsea Ann Ryder, 36, of Dunmore. Evaluation reports show that Ryder has gained competency. She is ordered to participate in Day Report for drug screening as a strict condition of her bond. Ryder was indicted on one count, burglary; and one count, petit larceny.

Erik Romanello, 46, of Marlinton, has successfully completed the drug court program and the state asked that his plea be vacated. The court granted the motion and dismissed the matter with prejudice.

The court instructed the circuit clerk to pull 40 petit jurors for the April 16 jury trial of Cory B. Alderman, 41, of Marlinton. Alderman was indicted on two counts, domestic battery, third offense; and one count, domestic assault, third offense.

The parties agreed to consolidate the proceedings for a status hearing for Ashley Simpson and Steven Simpson. Parties are considering plea agreements. The state is contemplating home incarceration for sentencing as long a restitution is paid to the victim. Steven Simpson and Ashley Simpson were each indicted on two counts, fraudulent schemes: two counts, conspiracy to commit a felony.

A change of plea hearing was held in the case the State vs Clinton Eugene Buzzard, 42, of Marlinton, wherein the defendant pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor offense of destruction of property as found in Count II of the indictment. The court accepted the oral plea and adjudged Buzzard guilty of the same. The state asked for dismissal of Counts I and III of the indictment. The court granted the motion for dismissal with prejudice. The defendant was sentenced to time served and was transported to the Clean and Clear Recovery rehab facility in Parkersburg.

Jamie Witek, 44, of Elkins, appeared by video from the Tygart Valley Regional Jail for his hearing on motion for reconsideration of sentence. The state did not oppose probation for the defendant as he has taken responsibility for his actions and has paid all restitution to the victims. The court suspended sentence and placed Witek on three years’ probation with normal terms and conditions. Probation will be transferred to Randolph County.