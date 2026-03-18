Chicken Cacciatore

1 Tbsp. olive oil

4 skinless chicken thighs

1 medium onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

3 cups sliced mushrooms

1 – 14 1/2 ounce can diced tomatoes

1 green bell pepper, diced

1/4 cup tomato paste

1 tsp. dried oregano

1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

4 – 6 cups hot cooked rice

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet. Add the chicken and brown two minutes on each side. Transfer to a plate. In the same skillet, cook the onion and garlic, stirring as needed, until softened, about five minutes. Add the mushrooms, tomatoes, bell pepper, tomato paste, oregano and black pepper; bring to a boil, stirring as needed. Return the chicken to the skillet. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, stirring as needed, until the chicken is cooked through, about 25 minutes. Serve the rice, topped with the chicken and sauce. Serves 4.

Healthy Waldorf Salad

2 apples, diced

1 cup seedless grapes, halved

1 cup plain nonfat yogurt

1 celery stalk, diced

1/4-1/2 cup walnuts, chopped

2 Tbsp. raisins

1 1/2 tsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice

Ground cinnamon

In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients; mix well and serve, sprinkled with the cinnamon.