Lucas Adcock

Staff Writer

Recent storms have left their mark across Pocahontas County, and residents around the Hillsboro area are seeing the results firsthand. Numerous trees have fallen onto power lines or brought them dangerously close to the ground. While downed trees can sometimes look like an opportunity for easy firewood or an interesting place for children to explore, officials warn that these situations can present serious and potentially deadly risks.

Electricity may still be flowing through the wires or even the tree itself; though wood is not a great electrical conductor, they are rarely dry here in our beautiful county, with water and sap flowing consistently through them. Power lines can carry thousands of volts of electricity, and when a tree presses against them, that electricity can travel through the wood, the surrounding ground, and even nearby branches. Needless to say, this is not a good scenario to deal with.

For someone considering cutting up a fallen tree for firewood, this creates an especially dangerous situation. Chainsaws and metal tools – well, they’re metal. Metal conducts electricity, and contact with an energized tree could result in severe injury or electrocution. Even standing near the tree while cutting could expose a person to an electrical current traveling through the trunk or limbs. Because electricity seeks the fastest path to the ground, a person holding a tool can easily become that path.

Another common misconception is that if a line is not visibly sparking or humming, it must be safe. In reality, power lines can remain energized without producing any visible signs. A branch or trunk resting against a wire can also shift suddenly if someone begins cutting the tree, potentially causing the line to snap, recoil, or fall to the ground. And surprisingly, a majority of the power lines that these trees rest on are amazingly resilient to bending – until they’re not.

More importantly, children are most at risk here. When fallen trees are left tangled in or resting on power lines, what might appear to them to be a natural climbing structure could actually be a direct connection to a high-voltage electrical source. If a child climbs onto a tree that is touching a live wire (which, remember, might be not be making sound) the electricity can travel through the tree and into the person climbing it. Even if the tree itself is not fully energized, simply getting too close to the line can result in electrical arcing, where electricity jumps through the air. Our bodies are amazing conductors. (Just rub your feet on some carpet and touch someone on the shoulder – you’ll see what I mean.)

In rural communities like those throughout Pocahontas County, residents are often the ones handling storm cleanup, clearing roads and cutting firewood from fallen timber. This is not to take away from those whose job it is to do so, however, those professionals stay in a constant grind to clear areas throughout our county, especially following storms like the recent ones we’ve had. Most often, residents don’t mind doing some of that work themselves. Downed trees (away from power lines) are firewood. Clearing roads to help the community benefits everyone, including those whose job it is to come through and professionally finish the job. This tradition of self-reliance is valuable, but power line situations are one of the areas where professionals strongly advise caution. Utility crews are trained to identify energized lines, de-energize circuits safely, and remove trees without putting people at risk. This is not the job of residents, being that the danger levels are so high.

Another concern is that trees resting on power lines are often under tension. These things are stretched nearly to the ground in most places. The branches may be holding up part of the line’s weight, or the wire itself may be pulling the tree in an unnatural direction. When the wrong branch is cut, the tree can suddenly shift or spring back with great force. Combined with the presence of electricity, this makes the situation especially hazardous for anyone without the proper equipment and training.

Residents who encounter trees tangled with power lines should keep a safe distance and contact the local power company or emergency services to put in an order. This can then prompt a timeline for getting these issues fixed. Until a trained professional is able to get on scene and remove the hazard, a general rule used by many safety agencies is to stay at least 30 feet away from any downed line or tree touching a line. People should also warn neighbors and children in the area to stay clear until trained crews can respond. Sometimes this is difficult to do, no doubt, especially when the trees and lines are literally on the side of the road where residents drive by them every day.

As storm cleanup continues in the county, community awareness will play an important role in preventing injuries. A fallen tree may look harmless from a distance, but when power lines are involved, the safest choice is to leave it alone and allow trained professionals to handle the situation. In situations like these, patience and caution can make all the difference between a routine repair and a tragic accident.