Baked Sweet Potatoes with Pineapple

2 large, sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch slices

1/2 navel orange, cut into 4 slices

1- 8 oz. can unsweetened pineapple tidbits, including juice

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. grated nutmeg

2 tsp. butter

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a 2-quart casserole, combine all ingredients except butter. Dot with butter. Bake, uncovered about 45 minutes, until sweet potatoes are done. Serves 3-4.

Goulash Soup

1 Tbsp. olive oil

2 medium onions, chop-ped

2 cloves garlic, minced

4 cups low-sodium beef broth

1 pound lean boneless beef round, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 Tbsp. paprika

1 tsp. caraway seeds

1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

3 small potatoes, cubed

2 carrots, peeled and diced

1 tomato, chopped

1 tsp. dried marjoram

In a large nonstick sauce-pan or Dutch oven, heat the oil. Add the onions and cook, stirring as needed, until almost softened, about four minutes. Add the garlic and cook one more minute. Add the broth, beef, paprika, caraway, seeds and pepper; bring to a boil.

Reduce the heat and simmer, covered, stirring as needed, until the beef is almost tender, about 45 minutes. Increase the heat and stir in the potatoes and carrots; return to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer, covered, stirring as needed, until the vegetables are tender, and the beef is cooked through, about 20 minutes. Add the tomato and margarine; cook until the tomato is heated through, about three minutes.

Serves 4.