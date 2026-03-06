John Snyder

Contributing Writer

With a 93-12 win in the initial regional game vs Union of Grant, the Pocahontas County High School Lady Warriors’ record now stands at 18-2.

All the girls played and scored in the game.

Allyson Taylor had 22 points and 11 rebounds; Savana Sharp had 20 points and was 7 for 7 from the foul line. Calli Propst added 15 points and had 6 assists; Alexis Arbogast contributed 14 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds and 5 steals.

Shayla Bennett put in 8 points and had 6 rebounds; Julia Brown had 8 points, as well.

Joline Workman and Mazie Monico each added 2 points.

The Lady Warriors play Tygarts Valley Wednesday, March 4, at home at 7 p.m.

If they win that game, they will be set for a trip to Charleston.