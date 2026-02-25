Chocolate Chia Pudding

2 cups milk of your choice

3/4 cup chia seeds

1/3 cup cocoa powder

1/3 cup maple syrup

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1/4 tsp. sea salt

Garnish with bananas, berries, nuts, or chocolate chips.

In a medium sized mixing bowl, combine the milk, Chia seeds, cocoa powder, maple syrup, vanilla, and salt. Whisk well until fully blende – about two minutes. Cover and place in the refrigerator to chill.

Stir well after 30 minutes, cover again and continue to chill. Pudding should be thickened and ready to serve within 4 hours, and will be at its thickest after 8 to 10 hours. Garnish with berries, banana slices, nuts or chocolate chips, if desired. Enjoy!

Serves 4-6.



Southwestern Turkey Chili

Vegetable cooking spray

1 pound turkey or chicken breast cutlets, cut into 2 1/2 x 1/2-inch strips

1 1/4 tsp. chili powder

1/4 tsp. ground cumin

2 tsp. olive oil

1 1/4 cups green bell pepper strips

1 cup thinly sliced onion strips

1 cup frozen whole kernel corn

3/4 cup thick and chunky salsa

Coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray and place over high heat until hot. Add turkey; Stir-fry three minutes. Stir in chili powder and cumin. Remove turkey from skillet; set aside. Add oil to skillet and heat over medium high heat. Add bell pepper and onion; stir-fry three minutes. Return turkey to skillet and stir in corn and salsa. Stir-fry two minutes or until thoroughly heated. Serve over rice, if desired. 4 servings.

