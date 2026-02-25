Kay Frances Kinnison, age 88, of Lewisburg, passed away Thursday, February 19, 2026, at Seneca Trail Healthcare Center, Lewisburg.

She was a graduate of Hillsboro High School, Class of 1955. Kay completed Beauty Academy and was self-employed as owner of Green Lane Salon in Lewisburg for many years.

Born September 16, 1937, at Hillsboro, she was a daughter of the late H. Guy and Mattie Perkins Kinnison. She was a lifelong Methodist.

Kay is survived by a brother, Harlan Kinnison (Phyllis), of Hillsboro; nephews, John Slezak, Clark Kinnison (Kristin) and Charles Kinnison (Esther); great-nephews, Michael Kinnison Slezak, Jacob Kinnison, Logan Kinnison Slezak, Levi Kinnison, Luke Kinnison and Hugh Kinnison; and great-niece, Lillian Kinnison.

Services will be held at a later date.

Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

