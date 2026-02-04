Easy Carrot

Ginger Soup

1 medium onion, sliced

1-inch fresh ginger peeled and sliced.

1 Tbsp. coconut oil

2 pounds carrots peeled and chopped.

1 tsp. cumin

4 cups vegetable stock

Sea salt to taste

Melt coconut oil in medium saucepan and sauté onion and ginger until soft. Add the carrot slices and cook for five minutes. Add remaining ingredients and simmer for 45 minutes. Purée the soup in a blender, then season to taste and serve warm.

Fruit and Nut

Carrot Cake

1/2 cup milk or unsweetened plant-based milk

3/4 cup raisins, divided (or dried figs, craisins, dried cherries or mix)

4 1/2 ounces pitted dates, chopped

1/2 cup sliced banana

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1 3/4 cup, rolled oats, blended into flour

2 tsp. baking powder

2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. baking soda

1/4 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. ground ginger

1/8 tsp. ground cloves

1 1/2 cup finally shredded carrots

1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans

Preheat oven to 350°. Prepare an 8 x 8“ Pyrex or baking pan by oiling with coconut oil, olive oil or butter or simply line with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, soak dates, 1/4 cup of raisins, banana slices and vanilla in the milk for 15 minutes to soften dates and raisins. Blend oats in a blender or food processor to form flour. Transfer to large mixing bowl. Add baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, nutmeg, ginger, salt and cloves. Blend well.

Add the mixture of milk, soaked dates, bananas, raisins, and vanilla into the blender. Blend until smooth.

Combine date mixture and dry ingredients, with a minimum of strokes to make a batter. Add remaining 1/2 cup of raisins, shredded carrots, and walnuts. Spread batter into prepared baking pan and bake for 40 to 45 minutes. Cool in pan for 10 minutes before serving. Top with icing or whipped cream, if desired

ICING

8-ounce cream cheese (room temp)

1/2 stick butter (room temp)

1 1/2 to 2 cups powdered sugar

1/2 tsp. vanilla

Blend ingredients with handheld mixer until smooth. Frost cooled cake.