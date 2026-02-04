Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

At Monday night’s Marlinton Town Council meeting, council voted to have councilmember Tina Barkley take the seat of recorder Mary Clendenen, who resigned in December.

Mayor Sam Felton swore in Barkley and council discussed filling the vacant council seat. It agreed to place an ad in The Pocahontas Times seeking résumés from those interested in filling the position.

In his updates, Felton reported that Michael Morris, who was hired to be the town chief of police, was denied at the State Police academy. This means that Morris will not be allowed to serve as an officer in Marlinton.

Felton said he will post the position again in hopes that someone in West Virginia will apply for the position.

Felton also reported that he spoke to Roger Pritt, owner of Buckeye Hardware, about a piece of playground equipment he has for sale. It is in the shape of Noah’s Ark. Felton said there is enough money in the Roger Trusler Memorial Park fund to purchase the piece of equipment.

The Noah’s Ark will be added to the playground equipment at the Roger Trusler Memorial Park – formerly known as the mini-park.

In other business, council approved:

• CDBG budget amendment #1 for the sewer system improvements project.

• Resolution #4 for the sewer system improvements project.

• Switching to Plan C PEIA Health Insurance for town employees.

Marlinton Town Council meets the first Monday of each month, excluding holidays, at 7 p.m. in the municipal building conference room. The public is welcome to attend in person or online through a Zoom link.