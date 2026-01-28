Tortilla Soup

2 Tbsp. Olive oil

1 1/2 cup chopped red onion

3/4 cup chopped red bell pepper

1/3 cup chopped celery

1/3 cup chopped carrot

2 Tbsp. minced garlic

2 Tbsp. taco seasoning or 1 ounce package

1 1/2 cup picante sauce

1 1/2 cup roughly crushed yellow tortilla chips, plus more for garnish

4 ounces processed cheese, cut into 1/2” cubes

3/4 cup heavy cream

1 tsp. salt

4 cups low-sodium chicken broth,

2 3/4 cup shredded cooked chicken

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro, plus extra for garnish

1 thinly sliced jalapeño, plus more for garnish, optional

Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium heat until shimmering. Add red onion, bell pepper, celery and carrot. Cook, stirring often, until softened, about 8 minutes. Add garlic and taco seasoning. Cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 15 seconds. Add broth and picante sauce, scraping bottom to dissolve any brown bits. Bring to a boil over medium high heat, then reduce to a simmer over medium low heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until flavors meld, about 10 minutes. Reduce heat to low, stir in tortilla chips, cheese, cream, and salt. Cook, stirring constantly until cheese is melted, about 5 minutes. Stir in chicken and cilantro. Cook, gently stirring occasionally, until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes. Divide between serving bowls, top with extra chips, cilantro and jalapeño, if using .

Serves 6.

Taco Seasoning

1/2 cup chili powder

1/4 cup cumin

1/4 cup paprika

1 Tbsp. garlic powder

1 Tbsp. onion powder

1 Tbsp. red pepper flakes

1 Tbsp. oregano

2 tsp. salt

2 tsp. mustard powder

1 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. cayenne

1/2 tsp. chipotle, optional

Mix together and store in glass jar. 2 Tbsp. is equal to 1 ounce.