Ronald Roy Carpenter, 63, of Dunmore, passed away Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

Born January 29, 1962, at Webster Springs, he was a son of the late Robert Carpenter and Dessie Scott Carpenter.

He was a retired Correctional Officer with the state of Virginia. He loved to hunt, fish, ride his Harley and listen to classic rock with his friends. He was also a lifelong Mountaineers fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Jones Carpenter; brothers, Bobby, Richard and Roger Carpenter; nephews, Jeff and Rodney Carpenter; and great- nephew, Austin Powers.

He has survived by his sister, Nancy Carpenter, of Cleveland, Ohio; daughter, Doria Coy, and husband, Christopher, of Dunmore; son, Raymond Jones, and wife, Robyn, of La Vernia, Texas; grandchildren, James Coy, and fiancée, Bre, of Dunmore, Joseph Coy, and wife, Caitlin, of Harrisonburg, Virginia; Jessie Coy, and fiancée, Angel, of Marlinton, Wyatt Jones, of La Vernia, Texas; great-grandchildren, Aurora, Saige, Remington, Mirabella, Ayla and Silas Coy.

Per Ronald’s wishes the body will be cremated.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

