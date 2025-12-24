Stuffed Sweet Pepper Soup

1 pound ground beef

8 cups water

4 cups tomato juice

3 medium sweet peppers, diced

1/2 cup chili sauce

1 cup uncooked long grain rice

2 celery ribs, diced

1 large onion, diced

3 tsp. chicken bouillon granules

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tsp. salt

Cook beef over medium heat in a large Dutch oven or port. Cook until no longer pink.

Add all remaining ingredients.

Bring to a boil.

Reduce heat and simmer uncovered for 1 hour or until rice is tender.

CornbreadSupreme

1 cup self-rising cornmeal

8 oz. sour cream

8 oz. creamed corn

2 eggs

1/2 cup Wesson oil

Beat eggs and stir in sour cream and Wesson oil.

Add creamed corn and cornmeal.

Pour into a 1 1/2 quart pyrex pan or a cast iron frying pan.

Bake at 425 degrees for 30 minutes.