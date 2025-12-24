Stuffed Sweet Pepper Soup
1 pound ground beef
8 cups water
4 cups tomato juice
3 medium sweet peppers, diced
1/2 cup chili sauce
1 cup uncooked long grain rice
2 celery ribs, diced
1 large onion, diced
3 tsp. chicken bouillon granules
1 garlic clove, minced
1 tsp. salt
Cook beef over medium heat in a large Dutch oven or port. Cook until no longer pink.
Add all remaining ingredients.
Bring to a boil.
Reduce heat and simmer uncovered for 1 hour or until rice is tender.
CornbreadSupreme
1 cup self-rising cornmeal
8 oz. sour cream
8 oz. creamed corn
2 eggs
1/2 cup Wesson oil
Beat eggs and stir in sour cream and Wesson oil.
Add creamed corn and cornmeal.
Pour into a 1 1/2 quart pyrex pan or a cast iron frying pan.
Bake at 425 degrees for 30 minutes.
