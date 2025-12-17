Cream of Mushroom Soup

1-lb. mushrooms, sliced

1 bunch green onions

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 Tbsp. flour

2 cups chicken stock

2 cups whole milk or half & half

1 tsp. nutmeg

Salt and pepper to taste

In medium pot, melt butter then add mushrooms, onions and garlic and sauté until mushrooms change color. Add flour and stir to coat mushrooms. Add chicken stock and simmer 10 minutes. Add milk or half & half and nutmeg.

Bring back to heat.

Enjoy!

Oyster Artichoke Soup

1 stick butter

2 bunches green onions, sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 (14 ounce) cans artichoke quarters, drained and rinsed

3 Tbsp. flour

5 cups chicken stock

1 tsp. red pepper flakes

1 tsp. anise seed

1 tsp. salt

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1-quart oysters

In a heavy 4-quart pot, melt butter then add onions and garlic. Sauté until soft. Add drained artichokes. Sprinkle ingredients with flour and stir to coat well. Do not brown! Add chicken stock and seasonings. Simmer 15 minutes. Add oysters and oyster liquid. Simmer 10 minutes. Do not boil!

This soup improves with age.