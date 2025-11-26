Turkey Roll-Ups

1/4 cup + 2 Tbsp. grated sharp Cheddar cheese

3 Tbsp. thinly sliced green onions, or thinly sliced onion.

2 tsp. Dijon mustard

8-ounce cream cheese, softened

6 – 8” flour tortillas

12 slices turkey or shredded turkey

Lettuce, if desired.

Spread flour tortillas with cream cheese. Add Mustard, onions, turkey, cheese and lettuce.

Roll up and enjoy!

Turkey Sausage Gumbo

Leftover Turkey, cut into 1-2” cubes or slices.

Turkey bone broth

2 large chopped onions (3-4 cups)

2 bell peppers, chopped, any color

2 bunches green onion, thinly sliced

1 bunch parsley, chopped

2 large carrots, sliced into rounds

4 ribs celery, sliced

4 bay leaves

1 tsp. basil

1 jalapeño, sliced

2 tsp. salt

2 pounds smoked sausage

2 pounds cut okra

Roux

1 cup vegetable oil

1 cup flour

Boil turkey carcass. Remove all meat and cut up if needed. Set aside. Cut all vegetables. Make a roux by putting oil in a black iron skillet over medium heat. Once oil is hot, add all flour. With wire whisk, blend flour into oil, stirring constantly until flour is the color of dark pecans. Immediately add okra to roux. This stops the roux from cooking further and seals the okra.

Remove from heat. Add all remaining vegetables to bone broth and add roux with okra. Let simmer for 20-30 minutes. Add turkey meat, sausage and all seasonings. Let simmer another 30-45 minutes.

Check for seasonings.

Serve over rice