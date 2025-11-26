Mary Frances Vaughan, 94, of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, November 22, 2025, at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea.

Born April 24, 1931, in Lobelia, she was a daughter of the late Penick Brown and Gladys Jackson Rose.

Mary was a member of the Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church, Lobelia Rebekahs, Pocahontas County Senior Citizens, and was retired from Hanover Shoe Company.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Smith William Vaughan; two sisters, Edna Thompson and an infant; two brothers, Penick Winters Rose and David Rose; and daughter-in-law, Irma Vaughan.

Mary is survived by three sons, Lake Vaughan, of Hillsboro, Edward W. Vaughan, and wife, June Mothes, of Renick, and Alan Vaughan, and wife, Dottie, of Stephenson, Virginia; three grandchildren, Kelly Schuhmann, and husband, Jeff, Aaron Vaughan and Alan Vaughan Jr., and wife, Becka; three great-grandchildren, Andi Vaughan, Ella Vaughan and Olivia Schumann; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 29, 2025, at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye.

Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday, November 28, 2025, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at Lantzfuneralhome.com