Pecan Pie Bars

Crust

1 cup unsalted butter, melted

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup granulated or powdered sugar

1/4 tsp. salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 9×13 pan with parchment paper.

Crust: In medium bowl, blend soft butter with flour , sugar and salt with pastry cutter or fork. Press into bottom of the lined baking pan. Bake 15-20 minutes until firm and golden brown.

Filling

1 1/4 cups chopped pecans

4 lg. eggs, room temperature

3/4 cup light brown sugar

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 1/2 cups light corn syrup

1/2 cup butter, melted

1/4 cup chopped pecans

Filling: add 1 1/4 cup pecans to the freshly baked crust. In medium bowl, gently whisk eggs just to break them up then add sugar, corn syrup, butter and vanilla. Pour over crust and pecans. Top with 1/4 cup pecans. Bake uncovered 40-45 minutes until slightly jiggly in center. Remove pan from oven and let rest 30 minutes before cutting into 12 bars.

Ham, Potato and

Cabbage Soup

1 Tbsp. olive oil

2 large onions, chopped (2-2 1/2 cups)

1-2 cloves garlic, minced

6 cups chicken broth

1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

1 small head cabbage, shredded, about 3 cups about 1 pound

1 large potato, diced (2-2 1/2 cups)

4 ounces ham pieces, cut into 2” long strips

About 1 cup

2 Tbsp. fresh chopped parsley

1 tsp. caraway seeds, optional

Heat oil in a 6-quart saucepan over medium high heat. Add onions and garlic and cook for 3-4 minutes, or until tender, stirring occasionally.

Add the broth, black pepper, cabbage, potato and ham and heat to a boil. Reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook 30 minutes or until potato is tender. Top with parsley and caraway seeds, if desired. Serves 6.