NOTICE OF ANCILLARY FILING

WITHOUT ANY ADMINISTRATION

TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES AND LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following foreign will or affidavit of heirs has been filed in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900 Tenth Avenue Suite C; P. O. Box 209, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209.

An interested person(s) objecting to the filing of the foreign will or affidavit or objecting to the absence of appointment or administration being made in this state must file a statement with the Pocahontas County Commission through the County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of first publication or 30 days of service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not timely filed, the objection is forever barred. The Pocahontas County Commission, upon receiving any timely objection thereto, shall schedule a hearing or hearings thereon and order relief, if any, it considers proper including, but not limited to, an order directing that full and complete ancillary administration of the estate of the nonresident decedent be made in this state.

First Publication Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025

ESTATE NAME: SUSANN NOTTINGHAM

10300 Wild Goose Way

Dunkirk, MD 20754-9317

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATRIX:

Patricia Nottingham Garzone

12190 Cavalier Drive

Dunkirk, MD 20754-9776

ESTATE NAME: WARREN A. NOTTINGHAM

10300 Wild Goose Way

Dunkirk, MD 20754-9317

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATRIX:

Patricia Nottingham Garzone

12190 Cavalier Drive

Dunkirk, MD 20754-9776

ESTATE NAME: STEVE EDWARD ALLEN

2860 Lyon Court

Waldorf, MD 20602-1709

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATRIX:

Patricia Nottingham Garzone

12190 Cavalier Drive

Dunkirk, MD 20754-9776

ESTATE NAME: GERALDINE LOUISE ALLEN

2860 Lyon Court

Waldorf, Md 20602-1709

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATRIX:

Patricia Nottingham Garzone

12190 Cavalier Drive

Dunkirk, MD 20754-9776

Subscribed and sworn to before me on November 5, 2025.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissione.

First Publication Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025

Claim Deadline: Monday, January 5, 2026

ESTATE OF: CLIFFORD THOMAS PECK SR.

ADMINISTRATRIX: Carmen Wooddell

P. O. Box 164

Green Bank, WV 24944-0164

ESTATE OF: WANETA JOYCE ANDERSON

ADMINISTRATOR: Kenneth E. Wilfong

444 Woodland Circle

Waynesboro, Va 22980

ESTATE OF: SAUNDRA F. PARSONS

EXECUTOR: Michael C. Doss

921 Tenth Avenue

Marlinton, WV 24954-1317

Subscribed and sworn to before me on November 3, 2025.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION

2024-C-000076-POCAHONTAS COUNTY –WVTB LLC

To: ESMERALDA AGUILAR, T2 FINANCIAL LLC DBA REVOLUTION MORTGAGE, MICHAEL DOSS, TRUSTEE, ESMERALDA AGUILAR, IRS, ATTN: ADVISORY CONSOLIDATED RECEIPTS, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT or heirs at law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: GREEN BANK MAP 80 A PARCEL 0005 0000 0000

You will take notice that WVTB LLC, the purchaser of the following real estate, CERT NO. 2024-C-000076, located in GREEN BANK District, PT GRIFFIN-SHEETS LAND .92 AC 187X216 FEE, which was returned delinquent or non-entered in the name of YOUNG, MARK AND PEGGY, and was sold by the deputy commissioner of delinquent and non-entered lands of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes on May 23, 2025. WVTB LLC requests that you be notified a deed for such real estate will be made on or after April 1, 2026, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount needed to redeem on or before March 31, 2026 will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the certification, with interest, for tax year ticket number 2023 – 10678 $ 320.59

Back tax tickets, with interest, and charges due on the date of certification for ticket number. $ 0.00

Subsequent of taxes paid on the property, with interest for tax year 2024-10672 $ 232.47

Additional taxes with interest. $ 0.00

Auditor’s Certification, Publication, and Redemption fee plus interest. $ 211.60

Amount paid for Title Examination, notice to redeem, publication, personal service, Secretary of State, with interest. $ 897.42

Additional Statutory Fees with Interest. $ 0.00

Total Amount Due and Payable to WV State Auditor – cashier check, money order, certified or personal check. $ 1,662.08

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2026 by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

If the above real estate is your primary residence, you may petition the Auditor to redeem the real estate in not more than three incremental payments that equal the total amount required to redeem the real estate prior to the issuance of the deed described above.

Given under my hand October 16, 2025.

Christal G. Perry

Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent and

Non-entered Lands of Pocahontas County,

State of West Virginia.

Please return this letter and payment to the

West Virginia State Auditor’s Office

County Collections Division

1900 Kanawha Boulevard East

Building 1 Room W-114

Charleston, West Virginia 25305

Question, please call 1-888-509-6568

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION

2024-C-000031-POCAHONTAS COUNTY –WVTB LLC

To: WALTER BLANKENSHIP, TRUSTEE OF THE BLANKENSHIP FAMILY TRUST DATED JANUARY 28, 2020, JERILYN BLANKENSHIP, TRUSTEE OF THE BLANKENSHIP FAMILY TRUST DATED JANUARY 28, 2020, MICHAEL DOSS (TRUSTEE), GET AWAY STAYS LLC, GET AWAY STAYS LLC, SNOWSHOE MOUNTAIN, INC., GET AWAY STAYS LLC, IRS, ATTN: ADVISORY CONSOLIDATED RECEIPTS, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs at law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: EDRAY MAP 8S PARCEL 0001 0198 0000

You will take notice that WVTB LLC, the purchaser of the following real estate, CERT NO. 2024-C-00031, located in EDRAY DISTRICT, MT LODGE UNIT 347 .3534% INT IN 5.01 AC, which was returned delinquent or non-entered in the name of RAVEN ROCKS REALTY INVESTMENTS, and was sold by the deputy commissioner of delinquent and non-entered lands of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes on May 23, 2025. WVTB LLC requests that you be notified a deed for such real estate will be made on or after April 1, 2026, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount needed to redeem on or before March 31, 2026 will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the certification, with interest, for tax year ticket number 2023 – 4399. $1,015.68

Back tax tickets, with interest, and charges due on the date of certification for ticket number. $ 0.00

Subsequent of taxes paid on the property, with interest for tax year 2024-2155 $ 1,236.87

Additional taxes with interest. $ 0.00

Auditor’s Certification, Publication, and Redemption fee plus interest. $ 211.60

Amount paid for Title Examination, notice to redeem, publication, personal service, Secretary of State, with interest. $ 1,075.95

Additional Statutory Fees with Interest. $ 0.00

Total Amount Due and Payable to WV State Auditor – cashier check, money order, certified or personal check. $ 3,540.10

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2026 by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

If the above real estate is your primary residence, you may petition the Auditor to redeem the real estate in not more than three incremental payments that equal the total amount required to redeem the real estate prior to the issuance of the deed described above.

Given under my hand October 16, 2025.

Christal G. Perry

Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent and

Non-entered Lands of Pocahontas County,

State of West Virginia.

Please return this letter and payment to the

West Virginia State Auditor’s Office

County Collections Division

1900 Kanawha Boulevard East

Building 1 Room W-114

Charleston, West Virginia 25305

Question, please call 1-888-509-6568

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION

2024-C-000022-POCAHONTAS COUNTY –WVTB LLC

To: AQUATIC ADVENTURES INC, AQUATIC ADVENTURES, INC, IRS, ATTN: ADVISORY CONSOLIDATED RECEIPTS, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs at law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: EDRAY MAP 8V PARCEL 0001 0015 0000

You will take notice that WVTB LLC, the purchaser of the following real estate, CERT NO. 2024-C-000022, located in EDRAY DISTRICT, SNOWCREST CONDO 115 A, .0812% INT IN 3.98 AC, which was returned delinquent or non-entered in the name of KERR, MARY C, and was sold by the deputy commissioner of delinquent and non-entered lands of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes on May 23, 2025. WVTB LLC requests that you be notified a deed for such real estate will be made on or after April 1, 2026, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount needed to redeem on or before March 31, 2026 will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the certification, with interest, for tax year ticket number 2023 -3026. $ 819.09

Back tax tickets, with interest, and charges due on the date of certification for ticket number. $ 0.00

Subsequent of taxes paid on the property, with interest for tax year 2024-3034 $ 924.60

Additional taxes with interest. $ 0.00

Auditor’s Certification, Publication, and Redemption fee plus interest. $ 211.60

Amount paid for Title Examination, notice to redeem, publication, personal service, Secretary of State, with interest. $ 870.42

Additional Statutory Fees with Interest. $ 0.00

Total Amount Due and Payable to WV State Auditor – cashier check, money order, certified or personal check. $ 2,825.71

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2026 by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

If the above real estate is your primary residence, you may petition the Auditor to redeem the real estate in not more than three incremental payments that equal the total amount required to redeem the real estate prior to the issuance of the deed described above.

Given under my hand October 20, 2025.

Christal G. Perry

Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent and

Non-entered Lands of Pocahontas County,

State of West Virginia.

Please return this letter and payment to the

West Virginia State Auditor’s Office

County Collections Division

1900 Kanawha Boulevard East

Building 1 Room W-114

Charleston, West Virginia 25305

Question, please call 1-888-509-6568

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION

2024-C-000029-POCAHONTAS COUNTY –WVTB LLC

To: LAWRENCE POLING, LAWRENCE POLING, IRS, ATTN: ADVISORY CONSOLIDATED RECEIPTS, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs at law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: EDRAY MAP 6B PARCEL 0006 0004 0000

You will take notice that WVTB LLC, the purchaser of the following real estate, CERT NO. 2024-C-000029, located in EDRAY DISTRICT, LT 6 SLATY RIDGE SD SEC 1, 4.4 AC FEE, which was returned delinquent or non-entered in the name of POLING, LAWRENCE E, and was sold by the deputy commissioner of delinquent and non-entered lands of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes on May 23, 2025. WVTB LLC requests that you be notified a deed for such real estate will be made on or after April 1, 2026, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount needed to redeem on or before March 31, 2026 will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the certification, with interest, for tax year ticket number 2023 -4236. $ 168. 29

Back tax tickets, with interest, and charges due on the date of certification for ticket number. $ 0.00

Subsequent of taxes paid on the property, with interest for tax year 2024-4248 $ 66.31

Additional taxes with interest. $ 0.00

Auditor’s Certification, Publication, and Redemption fee plus interest. $ 211.60

Amount paid for Title Examination, notice to redeem, publication, personal service, Secretary of State, with interest. $ 835.92

Additional Statutory Fees with Interest. $ 0.00

Total Amount Due and Payable to WV State Auditor – cashier check, money order, certified or personal check. $ 1,282.12

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2026 by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

If the above real estate is your primary residence, you may petition the Auditor to redeem the real estate in not more than three incremental payments that equal the total amount required to redeem the real estate prior to the issuance of the deed described above.

Given under my hand October 16, 2025.

Christal G. Perry

Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent and

Non-entered Lands of Pocahontas County,

State of West Virginia.

Please return this letter and payment to the

West Virginia State Auditor’s Office

County Collections Division

1900 Kanawha Boulevard East

Building 1 Room W-114

Charleston, West Virginia 25305

Question, please call 1-888-509-6568

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION

2024-C-000040-POCAHONTAS COUNTY –WVTB LLC

To: DONALD BAILEY JR, JUDY BAILEY, JIM WALTER HOMES, INC, WILLIAM LEVINE, TRUSTEE, J. W. ST CLAIR, TRUSTEE, DONALD BAILEY JR, JUDY BAILEY, JIM WALTER HOMES, INC., DONALD BAILEY JR, JUDY BAILEY, DONALD BAILEY JR, JUDY BAILEY, DONALD BAILEY JR, JUDY BAILEY, DONALD BAILEY JR, JUDY BAILEY, DONALD BAILEY JR, JUDY BAILEY, DONALD BAILEY JR, JUDY BAILEY, DONALD BAILEY JR, JUDY BAILEY, OCCUPANT, JUDY BAILEY, DONALD BAILEY JR, IRS ATTN: ADVISORY CONSOLIDATED RECEIPTS, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT or heirs at law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: GREEN BANK MAP 23B PARCEL 0012 0000 0000

You will take notice that WVTB LLC, the purchaser of the following real estate, CERT NO. 2024-C-000040, located in GREEN BANK DISTRICT, SNYDER ADDITION BARTOW 2.38 AC LTS 12-13-17-18-IF, which was returned delinquent or non-entered in the name of BAILEY DONALD E JR & JUDY, and was sold by the deputy commissioner of delinquent and non-entered lands of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes on May 23, 2025. WVTB LLC requests that you be notified a deed for such real estate will be made on or after April 1, 2026, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount needed to redeem on or before March 31, 2026 will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the certification, with interest, for tax year ticket number 2023-6413. $ 391.65

Back tax tickets, with interest, and charges due on the date of certification for ticket number. $ 0.00

Subsequent of taxes paid on the property, with interest for tax year 2024-6416 $ 286.55

Additional taxes with interest. $ 0.00

Auditor’s Certification, Publication, and Redemption fee plus interest. $ 211.60

Amount paid for Title Examination, notice to redeem, publication, personal service, Secretary of State, with interest. $ 1,206.91

Additional Statutory Fees with Interest. $ 0.00

Total Amount Due and Payable to WV State Auditor – cashier check, money order, certified or personal check. $ 2,096.71

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2026 by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

If the above real estate is your primary residence, you may petition the Auditor to redeem the real estate in not more than three incremental payments that equal the total amount required to redeem the real estate prior to the issuance of the deed described above.

Given under my hand October 16, 2025.

Christal G. Perry

Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent and

Non-entered Lands of Pocahontas County,

State of West Virginia.

Please return this letter and payment to the

West Virginia State Auditor’s Office

County Collections Division

1900 Kanawha Boulevard East

Building 1 Room W-114

Charleston, West Virginia 25305

Question, please call 1-888-509-6568

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION

2024-C-000096-POCAHONTAS COUNTY –WVTB LLC

To: GEORGE STEWART JR, PHILLIP STEWART, WENDELL FINNEY, GEORGE STEWART JR, PHILLIP STEWART, GEORGE STEWART JR, PHILLIP STEWART, WENDELL FINNEY, IRS, ATTN: ADVISORY CONSOLIDATED RECEIPTS, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs at law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: MARLINTON CORP MAP 2 PARCEL 0020 0000 0000

You will take notice that WVTB LLC, the purchaser of the following real estate, CERT NO. 2024-C-000096, located in MARLINTON CORP DISTRICT, P.O LT 5 J. H. PRICE LAND 58X170, which was returned delinquent or non-entered in the name of FINNEY WENDELL G ETALS, and was sold by the deputy commissioner of delinquent and non-entered lands of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes on May 23, 2025. WVTB LLC requests that you be notified a deed for such real estate will be made on or after April 1, 2026, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount needed to redeem on or before March 31, 2026 will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the certification, with interest, for tax year ticket number 2023-16152. $ 436.32

Back tax tickets, with interest, and charges due on the date of certification for ticket number. $ 0.00

Subsequent of taxes paid on the property, with interest for tax year 2024-16185 $ 318.96

Additional taxes with interest. $ 0.00

Auditor’s Certification, Publication, and Redemption fee plus interest. $ 211.60

Amount paid for Title Examination, notice to redeem, publication, personal service, Secretary of State, with interest. $ 916.93

Additional Statutory Fees with Interest. $ 0.00

Total Amount Due and Payable to WV State Auditor – cashier check, money order, certified or personal check. $ 1,883.81

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2026 by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

If the above real estate is your primary residence, you may petition the Auditor to redeem the real estate in not more than three incremental payments that equal the total amount required to redeem the real estate prior to the issuance of the deed described above.

Given under my hand October 16, 2025.

Christal G. Perry

Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent and

Non-entered Lands of Pocahontas County,

State of West Virginia.

Please return this letter and payment to the

West Virginia State Auditor’s Office

County Collections Division

1900 Kanawha Boulevard East

Building 1 Room W-114

Charleston, West Virginia 25305

Question, please call 1-888-509-6568

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION

2024-C-000023-POCAHONTAS COUNTY –WVTB LLC

To: JOHN LANE, JOHN LANE, JOHN LANE, JOHN LANE, IRS, ATTN: ADVISORY CONSOLIDATED RECEIPTS, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs at law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: EDRAY MAP 8F PARCEL 0022 0000 0000

You will take notice that WVTB LLC, the purchaser of the following real estate, CERT NO. 2024-C-000023, located EDRAY DISTRICT, LOT 50 WEST RIDGE SD 150.04X298.54X44.98 X106,49X30, which was returned delinquent or non-entered in the name of LANE JOHN A, and was sold by the deputy commissioner of delinquent and non-entered lands of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes on May 23, 2025. WVTB LLC requests that you be notified a deed for such real estate will be made on or after April 1, 2026, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount needed to redeem on or before March 31, 2026 will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the certification, with interest, for tax year ticket number 2023 -3158. $ 543.98

Back tax tickets, with interest, and charges due on the date of certification for ticket number. $ 0.00

Subsequent of taxes paid on the property, with interest for tax year 2024-3166 $ 610.57

Additional taxes with interest. $ 0.00

Auditor’s Certification, Publication, and Redemption fee plus interest. $ 211.60

Amount paid for Title Examination, notice to redeem, publication, personal service, Secretary of State, with interest. $ 862.92

Additional Statutory Fees with Interest. $ 0.00

Total Amount Due and Payable to WV State Auditor – cashier check, money order, certified or personal check. $ 2,229.07

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2026 by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

If the above real estate is your primary residence, you may petition the Auditor to redeem the real estate in not more than three incremental payments that equal the total amount required to redeem the real estate prior to the issuance of the deed described above.

Given under my hand October 16, 2025.

Christal G. Perry

Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent and

Non-entered Lands of Pocahontas County,

State of West Virginia

Please return this letter and payment to the

West Virginia State Auditor’s Office

County Collections Division

1900 Kanawha Boulevard East

Building 1 Room W-114

Charleston, West Virginia 25305

Question, please call 1-888-509-6568

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION

2024-C-000020-POCAHONTAS COUNTY –WVTB LLC

To: COBY KEATING, CASSIUS KEATING, COLT KEATING, MICHAEL LENIVY, KELIE LENIVY, COBY KEATING, CASSIUS KEATING, COLT KEATING, MICHAEL LINIVY, KELIE LENIVY, COBY KEATING, CASSIUS KEATING, COLT KEATING, MICHAEL LENIVY, KELIE LENIVY, OCCUPANT, IRS, ATTN: ADVISORY CONSOLIDATED RECEIPTS, WV STATE TAX DEPARTMENT, or heirs at law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: EDRAY MAP 5 PARCEL 0026 0000 0000

You will take notice that WVTB LLC, the purchaser of the following real estate, CERT NO. 2024-C-000020, located EDRAY DISTRICT NR MACE .17 AC 78X86X100X82 FEE, which was returned delinquent or non-entered in the name of KEATING BRYAN; LENIVY MICHAEL P & K, and was sold by the deputy commissioner of delinquent and non-entered lands of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes on May 23, 2025. WVTB LLC requests that you be notified a deed for such real estate will be made on or after April 1, 2026, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount needed to redeem on or before March 31, 2026 will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the certification, with interest, for tax year ticket number 2023 -2989. $ 163.45

Back tax tickets, with interest, and charges due on the date of certification for ticket number. $ 0.00

Subsequent of taxes paid on the property, with interest for tax year 2024-3235 $ 75.91

Additional taxes with interest. $ 0.00

Auditor’s Certification, Publication, and Redemption fee plus interest. $ 211.60

Amount paid for Title Examination, notice to redeem, publication, personal service, Secretary of State, with interest. $ 1,016.38

Additional Statutory Fees with Interest. $ 0.00

Total Amount Due and Payable to WV State Auditor – cashier check, money order, certified or personal check. $ 1,467.34

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2026 by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

If the above real estate is your primary residence, you may petition the Auditor to redeem the real estate in not more than three incremental payments that equal the total amount required to redeem the real estate prior to the issuance of the deed described above.

Given under my hand October 16, 2025.

Christal G. Perry

Deputy Commissioner of Delinquent and

Non-entered Lands of Pocahontas County,

State of West Virginia.

Please return this letter and payment to the

West Virginia State Auditor’s Office

County Collections Division

1900 Kanawha Boulevard East

Building 1 Room W-114

Charleston, West Virginia 25305

Question, please call 1-888-509-6568

Notice to Bid

The Town of Marlinton will receive bids for No. 87 Octane Unleaded Gasoline and Undyed Diesel Fuel for the period of January 1, 2026 to December 31, 2026.

Please offer bids in writing, noting increases and/or reductions in prices, in a sealed envelope marked “Sealed Bid – Gasoline and Undyed Diesel” and submit to the Town of Marlinton at 709 Second Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954 on or before the 26th day of November, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. Bids will be opened at the Marlinton Town Council Meeting at the Municipal Building, 709 Second Avenue, Marlinton, WV on Monday, December 1, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.

For further information, please inquire at the Town of Marlinton’s Municipal Office, 304-799-4315 Monday – Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The Town of Marlinton reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Sam Felton, Mayor

Town of Marlinton

Notice to Bid

The Town of Marlinton will receive bids for Propane Gas for the period of January 1, 2026 to December 31, 2026.

Please offer bids in writing, noting increases and/or reductions in prices, in a sealed envelope marked “Sealed Bid – Propane Gas” and submit to the Town of Marlinton at 709 Second Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954 on or before the 26th day of November, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. Bids will be opened at the Marlinton Town Council Meeting at the Municipal Building, 709 Second Avenue, Marlinton, WV on Monday, December 1, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.

For further information, please inquire at the Town of Marlinton’s Municipal Office, 304-799-4315 Monday – Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The Town of Marlinton reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Sam Felton, Mayor

Town of Marlinton

Notice to Bid

The Town of Marlinton will receive bids for Heating Oil for the period of January 1, 2026 to December 31, 2026. Please offer bids in writing, noting increases and/or reductions in prices, in a sealed envelope marked “Sealed Bid – Heating Oil” and submit to the Town of Marlinton at 709 Second Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954 on or before the 26th day of November, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. Bids will be opened at the Marlinton Town Council Meeting at the Municipal Building, 709 Second Avenue, Marlinton, WV on Monday, December 1, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.

For further information, please inquire at the Town of Marlinton’s Municipal Office, 304-799-4315 Monday – Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The Town of Marlinton reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Sam Felton, Mayor

Town of Marlinton

