Baked Fish

Thick filet of fish

Olive oil

Lemon juice

Salt

Paprika

Lemon or lime slices

Place fish on baking pan. Dust with salt. Drizzle with olive oil and add a squeeze of lemon. Sprinkle with paprika. Place in 350-degree oven and bake for 10 to15 minutes or until fish is flaky.

Oat Peach Muffins

1 cup oats

1 cup buttermilk

1/4 cup vegetable oil or applesauce

2 Tbsp. light molasses

1 tsp. vanilla

1 egg

1 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup of 1/4-inch pieces fresh cut peaches, or well-drained canned or frozen and thawed drained peaches

1/4 cup coarsely chopped walnuts

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Grease bottoms only of a 12-muffin tin. Mix oats and buttermilk in large bowl; beat in oil or applesauce, molasses, vanilla and egg with fork. Add peaches and brown sugar.

Mix flour, baking powder and soda, cinnamon and salt together. Add to wet mix until flour is moistened.

Divide batter into cups. Cups will be full.

Bake 15-20 minutes.

Remove from tin immediately.