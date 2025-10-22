The following hearings were recently held in Pocahontas County Circuit Court before the Honorable Judges Robert E. Richardson and Patrick I. Via;

Courtney Wilfong Kincaid, 39, of Marlinton, was sentenced to the custody of the West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, as to the charge of burglary, not less than one year more more than 15 years, and as to the charge of conspiracy, not less than one year nor more than five years. Kincaid was sentenced to the Regional Jail for one year as to receiving and transferring stolen goods. Sentences shall run concurrently and a fine of $2,500 was imposed as to the conspiracy charge. The defendant is given credit for 183 days served.

Dominic Michael Baker, 46, of Durbin, appeared by video from the Tygart Valley Regional Jail for a hearing to revoke his bond. Baker admitted to the violation and waived his right to a preliminary and an evidentiary hearing. Defense asked for reinstatement of bond with the added condition of home confinement. The State objected due to the nature of the charges. The court modified bond to add home confinement once a residence is approved.

The court ordered the expungement of criminal records previously filed in the case against Jason Ray Cassell, and all records pertaining to the matter are to be sealed. Upon entry of the order, the proceedings in this matter before the Magistrate Court of Pocahontas County shall be deemed never to have occurred.