Breakfast Burritos

4 lg. eggs

1/4 tsp. smoked paprika

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. onion powder

1/2-pound sausage, spicy or regular

1 1/3 cups shredded cheddar, jalapeño or Monterey Jack cheese

4 – 10” flour tortillas

Avocado, Coconut, Olive Oil or butter

Salsa of choice

Sour cream, optional

Guacamole, optional

In a medium bowl, whisk eggs with spices and salt. Heat a large skillet and cook sausage until browned, 4-5 minutes. Add eggs and scramble until just cook through. Place flour tortilla on plate. Add 1/4 of shredded cheese in center of tortilla. Spoon 1/4 of sausage egg mixture onto center of flour tortilla and top with salsa. Fold top and bottom in and then place one side over flour tortilla over mixture and roll tightly into a burrito. After rolling burritos, heat skillet with oil or butter and brown on all sides. Serve with more salsa and sour cream or guacamole, if desired. Serves 4. Can be made and frozen to reheat later.

