Thursday, July 2, 1925

FOURTH OF JULY AT MARLINTON

The foot bridge across the river at the Pocahontas County Fairground has been completed and is now open for traffic. Arrangements have been made with the railroad company to stop all passenger trains at this bridge on the Fourth of July. In the advertisements of the big day at the Fairgrounds, the hour of opening has been announced as 9 o’clock; by the eight o’clock train, the gate at the end of the bridge will be open an hour earlier.

The horseshoe pitching contest is proving to be one of the most popular items on the day’s program. The people who arrive on the grounds early can begin practicing for the tournament. In fact, the pegs are ready now for anyone who wishes to get his pitching arm and eye in shape.

The rules for horseshoe pitching provide a distance of 40 feet between pegs. Pegs are 10 inches above ground of iron one inch in diameter. Put your front foot behind the peg.

Each contestant in the trap shooting contest takes 100 shots. This will be the first contest of the day, and commences promptly at 11 o’clock a.m.

Good progress is being made on the road on the Price Hill, and the road will be open to Hillsboro on the Fourth.

PANTHER

Jesse Kellison saw a panther near Camp Six of the Marlin Lumber Company on Cummings Creek one night last week. Several nights before and since, the men of this camp have heard a panther making a plaintive noise like the cry of a child and heard the animal walking around the building. Jesse was asleep, and the men woke him and asked him to go out and see what he could see. When he opened the door, he saw a long-tailed cat about the size of a big dog slink around the corner. A few weeks ago, A. P. Beverage saw an immense panther on Williams River.

NEW BANK

On last Tuesday the Farmers and Merchants Bank of Marlinton completed its organization. The president is E. P. Shaffer, of Cass; vice-president, D. W. Dever, of Huntersville; directors, Judge S. H. Sharp, chairman, F. J. Syden, C. J. Richardson, Isaac Barlow, L. D. Sharp, E. H. Williams, H. Kelmenson and H. L. Byers.

Dear Editor;

While at Marlinton at different times, I have noticed that a great many of the automobile drivers in your town and neighborhood cross over the railroad tracks without looking to the east or the west. As you know, we came very near having a fatal accident at Marlinton in the early part of last winter… I am sending information from the Cautious Crossing Campaign and a poem to serve as a reminder:

John Smith approached the crossing

He had had a drink or two

Says he, “I’ll show them I can

Beat their blamed old choo-choo.”

He heard the whistle tooting

And the ringing of the bell

We hope John is in Heaven –

But it’s mighty hard to tell.

Sam Jones was driving with his girl

He had a brand new flivver

Each time his girl would kiss old Sam

He’d give a joyful shiver.

He kissed his Mary on the lips

Just as they crossed the track

They’re gone now to that land,

From which they’ll not come back.

Fred Johnson was on business bent

And luck had not been kind.

He was thinking of a deal he’d made

There was worry on his mind.

He did not “Look and Listen”

Before he crossed the track,

Now the buxom widow Johnson’s

looking mighty sweet in black.

Jim Simpson was a man well liked

And each man was his friend,

We knew him well and shed a tear

When we relate his end.

He was a reckless driver and

Of trains he had no fears

His funeral was the biggest that

Our town has known in years.

Bill and Mary Careless went out

Driving Sunday morn

Bill saw the Wig Wag signal “Stop!”

But treated it with scorn.

Now four poor orphan children

Are distressed and hurt and blue,

Although their parents “Rest in Peace”

In lovely “Riverview.”

John Careful has had a Flivver

Since the first Tin Liz was made.

He’s crossed a thousand railroad tracks

Where crossings are at grade

John always, “looks and listens” so

He’s very much alive.

And he is still hale and hearty

At the age of eighty-five.

Our chant is sad and harrowing

But every word is truth.

The reckless Crossing Crosser

Will be cut off in his youth.

This is no exaggeration and

The proof you can’t refuse

These tragedies – you’ll find them all

If you read the daily news.

The Cautious Crossing Campaign’s on

We ask your help and aid,

Of each and every one of you

Who cross the track at grade.

If we all do as John Careful does –

To ourselves we will be fair,

And accidents on crossing will

Be very, very rare.