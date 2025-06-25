Sourdough Pancakes

1 1/2 cups all-purpose or whole wheat flour

2 Tbsp. sugar

1/2 tsp. salt

2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

1 cup sourdough starter

2 large eggs, beaten

1 cup milk

1 tsp. vanilla extract

3 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted plus more for skillet

1-2 cups blueberries, blackberries or other cut up fruit, optional

Whisk dry ingredients together in medium bowl. Beat eggs then add starter, milk and butter. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients. Whisk gently until incorporated. Some lumps are ok. In a large 10-inch skillet, melt a small pat of butter and swirl to coat pan. Pour 1/3 cup of batter into pan. Top with berries, if desired. Cook 1-2 minutes, lowering heat as needed. When edges are puffed and bubbles appear on surface, flip. Cook another minute or so. Place pancake onto baking sheet in 170-degree oven to keep warm while cooking the rest. Add another pat of butter and continue cooking. Makes 10 pancakes. We top with yogurt and fruit or whipped cream.

