Lucille Geraldine Mallow, 79, of Bartow, passed away Thursday, June 19, 2025, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Born April 11, 1946, at Cherry Grove, she was a daughter of the late Oakland and Virginia Delcie Vandevender Lambert.

Lucille was a member of Calvary Gospel Church of Durbin and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Durbin Firehouse. She was a logger, worked for Alice Moyers as a waitress and cook and cooked and ran the register at OMT Mart. She enjoyed camping, cooking, baking, family gatherings, vacation trips, planting flowers and loved all her puppies.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Jonathan Lee Mallow and Jason Lee Mallow; grandson, Will James Pennington; father-and-mother–in-law, Charles H. and Viola Mallow; sister, Sandie Greathouse (Tommy); brothers, Danny Lambert, William Lambert and Dewayne Lambert; a brother-in-law, Terry Ober; a nephew, Tommy Oakland Greathouse; and four sisters-in-law.

She is survived by her husband, Delmar Mallow, whom she married December 12, 1963; children, Delmar O. Mallow, Jr. (Sandy), and Loretta A. Rexrode (Ronnie), all of Durbin, Lucille V. Pennington (James), Angela L. Fisher (Herbert), and Rodney D. Mallow, Sr. (Ada), all of Bartow, Lisa J. Grimes (Hunter), of Green Bank, and Carl White (Leighann Kelly), of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; grandchildren, Wyatt Montana Mallow, of Durbin, Felicia Smith (Josh), of Marlinton, Rodney D. Mallow, Jr., of Bartow, Jason Mallow and Shawn Schooner, of Savannah, Georgia, Timothy Mallow, Carly Tenny and Luke Mallow, all of Huttonsville, Robbie Haslacker (Rhett), of Clarksburg, Alex Rexrode, and girlfriend, Brianna Oscar, of Durbin, Priscilla Grimes and Joey Badgett, of Green Bank, Paige Flanagan (Jon), of Clarksburg, and Caitlin Mallow, of Green Bank; great-grandchildren, Jensen Mallow, Raylynn Mallow, Tanner Smith, Easten Smith, Gunner Stull, Braxton Stull and Everett Haslacker; brothers and sisters, Pamela Ober and Dale Lambert (Nita), all of Bartow, Patricia DeHaven (David), of Frank, Roger Lambert (Teresa), of Florida, Terry Lambert (Crissy), of Beverly, Wanda Greathouse (Donald), of Durbin; and many nieces, nephews and foster children.

Funeral service was held Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Chapel in Arbovale with Pastor Julian Rittenhouse officiating. Burial was in the Arbovale Cemetery Annex.

