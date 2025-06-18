My Mom’s Wilted Lettuce

Louise Barnisky

Adjust to how much lettuce you are wilting:

Fill a bowl with fresh garden lettuce and 5 or 6 chopped green onions and set aside.

Fry 4 strips of bacon until golden crisp.

Put 4 Tbsp. bacon drippings in skillet, add 1/2 cup water, 3 Tbsp. sugar and 3 or 4 Tbsp. vinegar and about 1 tsp. salt.

Boil for a few minutes and then pour over the bowl of fresh lettuce and onions.

You might need to do this to suit your taste. Until I got it to taste like my husband, Steve, liked it, I had to add to, or take away until I got it right.



Barbecue Sauce

Louise Barnisky

3/4 cup catsup

3/4 cup water

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire Sauce

3 Tbsp. brown sugar

3 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 Tbsp. salt

1/2 Tbsp. mustard

1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper

1/2 tsp. paprika

1/2 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. chili powder

Mix all ingredients.

Ready to use.

