My Mom’s Wilted Lettuce
Louise Barnisky
Adjust to how much lettuce you are wilting:
Fill a bowl with fresh garden lettuce and 5 or 6 chopped green onions and set aside.
Fry 4 strips of bacon until golden crisp.
Put 4 Tbsp. bacon drippings in skillet, add 1/2 cup water, 3 Tbsp. sugar and 3 or 4 Tbsp. vinegar and about 1 tsp. salt.
Boil for a few minutes and then pour over the bowl of fresh lettuce and onions.
You might need to do this to suit your taste. Until I got it to taste like my husband, Steve, liked it, I had to add to, or take away until I got it right.
Barbecue Sauce
Louise Barnisky
3/4 cup catsup
3/4 cup water
1 Tbsp. Worcestershire Sauce
3 Tbsp. brown sugar
3 Tbsp. lemon juice
1 Tbsp. salt
1/2 Tbsp. mustard
1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper
1/2 tsp. paprika
1/2 tsp. pepper
1 tsp. chili powder
Mix all ingredients.
Ready to use.
