According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:

In Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley’s court:

William Burdette, 68, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty May 30 to a charge of seat belt violation. Burdette was assessed $25.56 in court costs and fines.

Thelmer Damron, 61, of Kenova, pleaded guilty May 27 to a charge of exceeding creel limit on trout. Damron was assessed $251.48 in court costs and fines.

Ronald Flores, 25, of Springfield, Virginia, pleaded guilty May 28 to a charge of cellphone use while driving. Flores was assessed $231.48 in court costs and fines.

Christopher L. Harmon, 21, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty May 30 to a charge of operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. Harmon was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

Jessica A. Lambert, 37, of Hillsboro, pleaded no contest May 27 to a charge of seat belt violation. Lambert was assessed $25.56 in court costs and fines.

Robert Nelson, 66, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest May 28 to a charge of seat belt violation. Nelson was assessed a $25 fine.

Luther Earle Pritt, 53, of Durbin, pleaded no contest May 30 to a charge of seat belt violation. Pritt was assessed a $25 fine.

Malik A. Saleh, 26, of Dearborn, Michigan, pleaded no contest May 9 to a charge of failure to maintain motor vehicle insurance. Saleh was assessed $381.48 in court costs and fines.

Adam Thomas Shinaberry, 32, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty May 27 to a charge of domestic assault. Shinaberry was sentenced to 90 days suspended jail, 12 months unsupervised probation and assessed $181.48 in court costs and fines.

Brady A. Underwood, 18, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty May 30 to a charge of seat belt violation. Underwood was assessed a $25 fine.

Angelia Dawn Vela, 35, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest May 27 to a charge of seat belt violation. Vela was assessed a $25 fine.

Cheryl Sue Weber, 47, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty May 29 to a charge of seat belt violation. Weber was assessed a $25 fine.

Michael Eric Greenleaf, 39, of Hillsboro, pleaded no contest May 2 to a charge of possession of a controlled substance without a valid prescription. Greenleaf was assessed $281.48 in court costs and fines.

Brandon Lee Odell, 23, of Rainelle, pleaded guilty May 14 to charges of defective equipment/busted windshield and muffler noise. Odell was assessed $402.96 in court costs and fines.

In Magistrate Jennifer Dunz’s court:

Joshua Wayne Friel, 40, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest June 3 to a charge of seat belt violation. Friel was assessed a $25 fine.

Larry Gatena, 65, of Arbovale, pleaded no contest May 21 to a charge of seat belt violation. Gatena was assessed a $25 fine.

Mark Robinson, 55, of Huntington, pleaded guilty June 3 to a charge of exceeding creel limit on trout. Robinson was assessed $301.48 in court costs and fines.

Janice M. Smith, 59, of Hepzibah, pleaded guilty June 5 to a charge of failure to stop at crosswalk or intersecting highway. Smith was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

Preston J. Hedrick, 43, of Bartow, pleaded no contest May 6 to a charge of openly dumping trash. Hedrick was assessed $281.48 in court costs and fines.

Bradford Morris Lay, 65, of Buckeye, pleaded no contest May 6 to a charge of hunting, trapping or fishing on lands of another. Lay was assessed $281.48 in court costs and fines.

Tom Nick Provezis, 44, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest May 6 to a charge of hunting, trapping or fishing on lands of another. Provezis was assessed $281.48 in court costs and fines.