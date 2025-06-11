Bean Salad
16 oz. garbanzo beans; drained and rinsed
14 1/2 oz. no-salt added French style green beans, drained
12 oz. jar marinated artichoke hearts, drained and quartered
3/4 cup Italian Dressing
Combine first 3 ingredients in medium bowl.
Pour dressing over vegetables and toss gently.
Cover and chill 2 hours.
Tex-Mex Chicken Bake
1 lg. baking potato, peeled and shredded
1/4 cup buttermilk
1 tsp. chili powder
1 tsp. oregano
1/2 tsp. cumin
1/2 tsp. cilantro
1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
4 (6 ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts
Cooking spray
1 tsp. olive oil
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Place shredded potato in ice water; let set 5 minutes. Line a cookie sheet with aluminum foil; coat foil with cooking spray. Combine buttermilk and seasonings; brush over both sides of chicken breast halves. Place chicken on prepared cookie sheet.
Drain shredded potatoes and pat dry with paper towels.
Place potato in a small bowl; add olive oil and toss gently.
Spoon 1/3 cup potato mixture over each chicken breast and spread evenly over chicken.
Bake at 425 for 35 minutes or until chicken is done and potatoes are golden.
Leave a Reply