Bean Salad

16 oz. garbanzo beans; drained and rinsed

14 1/2 oz. no-salt added French style green beans, drained

12 oz. jar marinated artichoke hearts, drained and quartered

3/4 cup Italian Dressing

Combine first 3 ingredients in medium bowl.

Pour dressing over vegetables and toss gently.

Cover and chill 2 hours.

Tex-Mex Chicken Bake

1 lg. baking potato, peeled and shredded

1/4 cup buttermilk

1 tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. oregano

1/2 tsp. cumin

1/2 tsp. cilantro

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

4 (6 ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Cooking spray

1 tsp. olive oil

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Place shredded potato in ice water; let set 5 minutes. Line a cookie sheet with aluminum foil; coat foil with cooking spray. Combine buttermilk and seasonings; brush over both sides of chicken breast halves. Place chicken on prepared cookie sheet.

Drain shredded potatoes and pat dry with paper towels.

Place potato in a small bowl; add olive oil and toss gently.

Spoon 1/3 cup potato mixture over each chicken breast and spread evenly over chicken.

Bake at 425 for 35 minutes or until chicken is done and potatoes are golden.